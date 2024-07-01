Kehlani Tells 'Diabolical' Story of Catching an Unfaithful Ex: 'He Crashed Out'

Kehlani also told Nessa that the incident was on brand with how messy that relationship had gotten later on. For those who don't know, Kehlani had dated Kyrie and Party at that age, and that saga was heavily publicized in the media due to all the issues surrounding those three.

"I threw them away, and he never mentioned it to me, and I never said anything until this very day," she continued. "But there was crazier things that happened in that situation. So it checks out honestly, it checks out. All of it checks out."

According to Kehlani, she knew one of the women in the photos but reiterated she didn't know what to do as she was very young at the time. She also claimed the person couldn't smooth things over, calling him a "diabolical man."

It's unclear who Kehlani was talking about, but back in January 2016, when she was 20 years old, the singer made her relationship with Kyrie public. However, in March of that same year, Party shared a photo on Instagram of him holding Kehlani's hand while in bed with her. The photo caused a whirlwind of controversy all over social media, and Kehlani caught most of it, with people alleging that she cheated.

Things got to a point where Kehlani attempted suicide, and later, explaining that she never cheated on Irving, who revealed they had broken up before Party shared the photo. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016, Party expressed regret over how his relationship with Kehlani played out.

"Big time I regret how it went down. I look into people's eyes, and I know they think I'm a bad guy. There's a lot of details that people don't know," he said. "I just hope people understand that was a year for him. And I hope everyone has a successful year, and I hope that's in the past."

He added, "It was a blue year for me. I thought, 'Write a hit, you'll be rich and happy.' Meet one of the most beautiful girls in the world, one of the most talented, and I'll be happy. All of that: I'm not happy."