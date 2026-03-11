Doja Cat Says She May Have Lipedema After Years of Body Insecurities

Doja Cat is explaining that she may suffer from chronic fat buildup disorder lipedema.
On Monday (March 11), the Grammy winner posted a TikTok after having an “epiphany” about her body and shared that she struggled from excess lower body weight.
The rapper and vocalist recalled noticing the signs of possible lipedema in her past music videos like “Juicy.” The health condition causes an accumulation of fat in areas like the legs and arms and is usually inherited, mostly affecting women, according to Cleveland Clinic.
She claimed that she may have inherited the disorder from her mother, and realized it may explain insecurities around what she thought was cellulite.
“When I was in like my early teens and like a little bit later, I started to develop… I always had like a little waist,” she said. “And this was around like the ‘Juicy’ days. “I remember I made the video for ‘Juicy’ and I was always getting like cat calls and points at my ass.”
The Vie artist added that she thought there was “something wrong” with her after requesting a latex bodysuit from AliExpress for the “Go to Town” music video and being told that her measurements weren’t “real.”
“Like, is something wrong with me? Why do people keep pointing at me and gawking at me in middle school?” she said. Doja added that while it wasn’t a “horrible thing” she thought her lower body “stuck out.”
“I genuinely didn't like that my ass was so big. Boohoo,” Doja continued.
Doja went on to explain that she thought she had “big-ass knees” in her previous music videos but she wasn’t “deeply overweight.”
“I was just building up all this ass and ankle and calves and knee and thigh. I had a whole ton of it,” she continued. “Boohoo, boohoo. But I had no clue, and nobody brought up lipedema to me.”
If Doja does have lipedema, it could have been her reason for undergoing liposuction, which she shared her experience of in 2023. In a tweet, Doja told fans that her “thighs hurt a lot” from the procedure, although she was “healing really fast.”