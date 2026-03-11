Doja Cat Says She May Have Lipedema After Years of Body Insecurities

Doja Cat is explaining that she may suffer from chronic fat buildup disorder lipedema.

On Monday (March 11), the Grammy winner posted a TikTok after having an “epiphany” about her body and shared that she struggled from excess lower body weight.

The rapper and vocalist recalled noticing the signs of possible lipedema in her past music videos like “Juicy.” The health condition causes an accumulation of fat in areas like the legs and arms and is usually inherited, mostly affecting women, according to Cleveland Clinic.

She claimed that she may have inherited the disorder from her mother, and realized it may explain insecurities around what she thought was cellulite.

“When I was in like my early teens and like a little bit later, I started to develop… I always had like a little waist,” she said. “And this was around like the ‘Juicy’ days. “I remember I made the video for ‘Juicy’ and I was always getting like cat calls and points at my ass.”