Best Marvel Streetwear Collaborations of All Time

Marvel’s 80-plus-year comic book archive and more recent expansion into an entire cinematic universe have turned it into one of the most ubiquitous names in pop culture. But its contributions aren’t just limited to the pages of comics and movie screens. Over the years, many streetwear bands have also tapped in with Marvel to create apparel collaborations, and for good reason:: the archive is bottomless, the characters are instantly legible, and the artwork was built to grab attention off a page. From graphic T-shirts reinterpreting Marvel’s iconic roster of heroes and villains to more intricate cut and sew offerings from industry leaders like Supreme, some of our favorite brands have released some great Marvel collabs over the years that don’t just feel like your run-of-the-mill superhero merch.
The latest example is the BABYMETAL x Marvel drop, which released today on Complex, and brings together the Japanese metal band with the world of Marvel. It's the newest addition to a long history of iconic collaborations.
Shop the BABYMETAL x Marvel Collection on Complex
BAIT x Marvel
BAIT has become the most consistent name in the licensed Marvel product universe, turning out collaboration after collaboration across footwear, apparel, and collectibles for years. Many of them reference the original comic book artwork, which still holds up to this day.
Ecko Unltd. x Marvel
Before these types of project became commonplace in streetwear, we had Ecko x Marvel. These pieces put oversized character graphics front and center, helping cement comic art as a legitimate streetwear language at the turn of the millennium. One of the most notable pieces was a recreation of the Punisher’s gear that dropped in 2002. It still pops up on moodboards to this day.
Marvel x BAPE Bape Sta (2005)
BAPE folded Marvel into its universe in 2005, running character artwork across apparel and the instantly recognizable Bape Sta silhouette. Coming at the height of BAPE's dominance in the 2000s, the collection married two logos that each carried serious weight with collectors. It remains one of the earliest, and best, examples of Marvel crossing into premium Japanese streetwear.
Unofficial Nike Pack (2006)
Nike gave each member of the Fantastic Four their own silhouette, assigning the Air Max 90 to Mr. Fantastic, a transparent-upper Air Force 1 Low to the Invisible Woman, a rocky-textured Dunk High to The Thing, and a flame-gradient patent Air Max 95 to the Human Torch. The Air Foamposite Pro represented their foe Doctor Doom. Nike translated each hero into color, material, and texture. While this was an unofficial project, it lives on as one of the most recognizable superhero/streetwear crosssovers ever.
Stüssy x Marvel (2011)
Stüssy brought its approach to the Marvel catalog in 2011, a pairing of two heritage names that let the artwork breathe rather than overwhelm. The result skewed more understated than most comic collabs, which is exactly why it landed with the streetwear purists. Stussy’s signature branding hits lived alongside comic book illustrations for Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, and more.
The Hundreds x The Punisher (2012)
The Hundreds zeroed in on a single character for this one, building an entire capsule around The Punisher's stark skull insignia. The focus paid off, giving the collection a sharper identity than the scattershot approach many character collabs take.
Balenciaga "The Incredible Hulk" Collection (2021)
Under Demna, Balenciaga took Marvel somewhere it had never been: the luxury runway. The Hulk collection wrapped one of Marvel's most recognizable figures in high-fashion framing, a deliberately jarring pairing that got the industry talking. Love it or not, it proved the IP could stretch all the way to the top of the market.
Kith x Marvel x Asics (2024)
Ronnie Fieg's long-running Marvel relationship reached a new gear with the addition of Asics into the mix, bridging comic storytelling and technical footwear. Kith's attention to detail and material quality gave the collaboration a level of polish few character collabs reach. Kith even took things a step further by dropping the 2024 project with a booth at San Diego Comic Con. The 2025 sequel was paired with PSA-graded comic books, a nod to the culture that it was referencing that made them even more coveted. Fieg collaborated on ASICS models across the GT-2160, GEL-Kayano 14 and GEL-1130.
OVO x Marvel (2025)
Drake's October's Very Own linked with Marvel for the first time in late 2025, pulling from the gritty, high-impact artwork of the brand's beloved '90s era. Built around Venom, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and Doctor Doom across tees, hoodies, outerwear. A Venom hockey jersey was the standout.
Supreme x Spider-Man x Vanson (2025)
One of the highlights of Supreme's Spring/Summer 2026 season was a Spider-Man capsule produced with Vanson Leathers, anchored by a full-leather jacket that served as the clear headliner. The rest of the drop spanned across knitwear, tees, and accessories., Iit was one of the most anticipated collaborations of the season. The Vanson craftsmanship gave the comic references real substance.
Undefeated x Spider-Man (2026)
Undefeated brought its sport-rooted sensibility to the Spider-Man universe for a FW26 capsule led by a clean varsity jacket. The collection filtered the character through Undefeated's athletic, understated lens rather than leaning on movie-marketing graphics. It's a solid, wearable entry in a crowded year for Spider-Man collabs.
BABYMETAL x Marvel (2026)
The newest entry pairs BABYMETAL's Marvel crossover. The collection is sparked by the band's music landing in the Marvel Zombies universe, with a limited Marvel Zombies: War Zone variant cover featuring the group.