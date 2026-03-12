Life

Billy Joel Focused on Recovery Following Rare Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

A man with a goatee and bald head is performing on stage, wearing a dark jacket, in front of a microphone.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Billy Joel’s eldest daughter, Alexa Ray, is giving fans a much anticipated update on the 76-year-old singer’s health.

In May of 2025, it was publicly revealed that Joel had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). He had to start treatment immediately and was forced to cancel the remaining shows he had scheduled for 2025.

The condition itself is often mistaken for Alzheimer’s and involves buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. It can affect may aspects of health, from vision, balance and even hearing.

Understandably, many fans have been concerned about how this diagnosis would affect Joel’s ability to perform, and more importantly, his health and quality of life moving forward.

Fortunately, his daughter says Joel is doing well and is focused on recovery.

“He’s doing physical therapy regularly and he’s doing great,” Alexa said during an interview published on Thursday. “He’s lost weight as he’s on his diet.”

Alexa was gushing with pride for her dad who she says has remained strong and stayed positive in the wake of his health crisis.

He’s such a trooper, so resilient and committed to being healthy and proactive. He’s a fighter. He’s always been a fighter and talks in his documentary about how life’s like a fight,” she said.

On Thursday evening, Joel is expected to be honored at a tribute event held at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Joel’s daughter will be surprising him with her own performance during the event.

“He was so excited when he first played Carnegie Hall in the ‘70s, so it’s exciting for him to come back decades later and see amazing artists and his daughter pay tribute to him,” she said. “It’s a full-circle moment.”

In addition to Alexa, Joel has two other daughters named Della Rose Joel and Remy Anne Joel.

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