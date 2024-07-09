Diddy's alleged victims aren't too happy that he was photographed seemingly enjoying a white water rafting trip amid the sexual assault lawsuits levied against him.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Cassie and Adria English's lawyers wrote statements in response to the photos of Diddy going white water rafting and boarding his private jet that surfaced online last month. Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, claimed Diddy won't be able to avoid what's coming his way.

"I don't think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead," he wrote.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, English's lawyer, added that Diddy parading around like nothing happened is motivating his alleged victims to pursue justice further.

"After seeing defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails," Mitchell-Kidd wrote.

She added that her client and all the other plaintiffs were fighting for justice with limited resources and were "exploited by a billionaire." Diddy has also been in the news lately for putting the mansion that Homeland Security raided on the market, but Mitchell-Kidd feels he's desperate and doing everything he can to recoup his losses.

"We are not moved by defendant Combs' recent attempt at selling his California home or attempt to portray himself as a man of scarcity by needing to liquidate assets when, for decades, defendant Combs has touted himself as an ultra-successful billionaire of multiple businesses," said Mitchell-Kidd. "We look forward to not only our day in court but the day for all the other plaintiffs and the actions of the federal government in protecting their citizens from people like defendant Combs."

A federal grand jury in New York City is reportedly gathering evidence of sex trafficking and sexual assault to pursue a potential case against Diddy. Earlier this month, NBC News reported that federal authorities notified the mogul's legal representation that Diddy would be subject to an ongoing criminal investigation.