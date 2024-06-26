Stephen A. Smith is calling out Sean "Diddy" Combs for removing his video apology to Cassie. The mogul's post came in response to footage released showing Diddy assaulting the R&B singer at a Los Angeles hotel in March 2016.

Last week, 54-year-old Diddy scrubbed his Instagram account of everything, including the aforementioned apology. Stephen A. Smith, 56, ripped him for doing so on Tuesday, calling his actions "foolish."

"If you had a million photos, if you had a million videos, and you decided to delete 999,999, that's the one you should've kept up—if you're sincere. ... And I know, that you've been taking a lot of hits, and there's been shrapnels of criticism all over the place aimed in your direction. Not that it wasn't deserved," said Stephen A.

He continued, "Although one could argue, the ex that you hit had to deal with a hell of a lot more than you had to deal with in terms of the criticism."