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Meta Removes Instagram AI Feature After User Backlash Over Public Photo References

Meta has scrapped a newly launched Instagram AI feature that allowed users to generate images by referencing public accounts, saying the tool "missed the mark" after facing criticism from users, creators, and talent agencies.

A smartphone displaying the Instagram logo is held up in front of a screen showing the Meta logo.
(Photo by Ismail Kaplan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Instagram is pulling back one of its newest AI tools after widespread criticism from users who raised concerns about how public photos could be used without notification.

Earlier this week, Meta introduced Muse Image, an AI image-generation tool developed by its Meta Superintelligence Labs division. Among its new capabilities was a feature that let users generate AI images by tagging public Instagram accounts they wanted the model to reference.

The rollout quickly sparked backlash across social media, with many users objecting to the idea that their public Instagram photos could be used to inspire AI-generated images without being alerted. Critics also warned that the tool could be exploited to create inappropriate or misleading content.

On Friday, Meta confirmed it was removing the feature, acknowledging that it had fallen short of expectations.

“Earlier this week, we announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference,” the company said in a statement. “Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available.”

The announcement came just days after the feature debuted and amid mounting criticism from users, creators and talent agencies. According to reports, agencies including Creative Artists Agency (CAA) were among those raising concerns over how public images could be repurposed through AI.

TechCrunch also published instructions showing users how to opt out of the feature before Meta ultimately decided to discontinue it altogether.

Since AI tools became integrated into popular platforms, critics have warned they can be misused to create manipulated or explicit images, particularly involving public figures and celebrities. While companies have introduced safeguards, many users argue those protections have not gone far enough.

Meta had positioned the feature as a creative tool that would allow users to generate AI images inspired by public Instagram accounts while giving creators some level of control. However, the company now says user feedback made it clear the feature wasn't meeting those goals.

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