Meta Removes Instagram AI Feature After User Backlash Over Public Photo References

Instagram is pulling back one of its newest AI tools after widespread criticism from users who raised concerns about how public photos could be used without notification.

Earlier this week, Meta introduced Muse Image, an AI image-generation tool developed by its Meta Superintelligence Labs division. Among its new capabilities was a feature that let users generate AI images by tagging public Instagram accounts they wanted the model to reference.

The rollout quickly sparked backlash across social media, with many users objecting to the idea that their public Instagram photos could be used to inspire AI-generated images without being alerted. Critics also warned that the tool could be exploited to create inappropriate or misleading content.

On Friday, Meta confirmed it was removing the feature, acknowledging that it had fallen short of expectations.

“Earlier this week, we announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference,” the company said in a statement. “Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available.”