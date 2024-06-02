Common Reveals Drake's Subliminal Shots Started Their Beef, Credits His Father With Pushing Them to Settle

Common has shed some light on his feud with Drake, revealing that his dad, Dennis Graham, pushed them to bury the hatchet.

During his visit to Drink Champs, the Chicago native reflected on the feud and clarified how it started. According to the 52-year-old, the beef really kicked off when Drake allegedly threw subliminal shots at him, and Common, being a competitor, couldn't help but spar with The Boy. It didn't help that both men dated Serena Williams, adding more fuel to the fire.

"I felt like Drake was sending me a couple of shots, subliminals," Common said. "I don't know what motivated him to send me some shots but I think what for sure had me, if I'm just being real, like you know, we mess with one of the same girls....You know wars happen over women. That's just what it is."

He continued, "But I ain't going to get at you if you with somebody I was with. But if you start throwing me a couple little, you know, you trying to throw some jabs, you know, and I'm like, 'come on man, okay.'"