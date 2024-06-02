Common Reveals Drake's Subliminal Shots Started Their Beef, Credits His Father With Pushing Them to Settle

Common has shed some light on his feud with Drake, revealing that his dad, Dennis Graham, pushed them to bury the hatchet.
During his visit to Drink Champs, the Chicago native reflected on the feud and clarified how it started. According to the 52-year-old, the beef really kicked off when Drake allegedly threw subliminal shots at him, and Common, being a competitor, couldn't help but spar with The Boy. It didn't help that both men dated Serena Williams, adding more fuel to the fire.
"I felt like Drake was sending me a couple of shots, subliminals," Common said. "I don't know what motivated him to send me some shots but I think what for sure had me, if I'm just being real, like you know, we mess with one of the same girls....You know wars happen over women. That's just what it is."
He continued, "But I ain't going to get at you if you with somebody I was with. But if you start throwing me a couple little, you know, you trying to throw some jabs, you know, and I'm like, 'come on man, okay.'"
Common added when he heard Drake's explosive verse on "Stay Schemin'," he had to let the 6 God know that he wasn't messing with just any rapper. "If you coming at me, you going to know who it is. I'm coming at you. I'm coming and it was great," he said.
Common also shared that when he eventually saw Drake in person, his dad stepped in and said the two rappers needed to "squash" their beef. As Common explained, Drake's dad is an "elder," and he knew he needed to fall back.
Back in 2011, Common released "Sweet," a track that criticized rappers who use melodies and sing. Many believed Common was dissing Drake, which led to his response, "Stay Schemin'." In February 2012, Common revealed the beef was over but claimed it was truly in the spirit of hip-hop.
"It's over. But it was all in the art of hip-hop. He said some things to me, so I had to say some things back," he said. "I wouldn't say [he started it], but I know I heard something that I felt was directed to me, so I addressed it. That's all. But you know, thank God we were able to move forward from it, and all is good."