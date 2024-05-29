A Timeline of Alleged Drake Reference Tracks Leaking

By: Miki Hellerbach

There was once a time when rappers (especially those who claim to be the best in the world) were expected to pen lyrics solely by themselves. Times have changed, and rap music—which is now more closely associated with pop—has updated the way the creative process works. It has become more common for rappers, producers, and singers to adopt a more collaborative process. No one has signaled this change more than Drake , the most dominant rap artist of the decade.



Since 2011, when there were very loud whispers about The Weeknd’s contributions to Take Care, it has been commonly known that Drake uses collaborators to help with his songs and, seemingly, his verses. (When a reference track leaks, it’s not clear if the artist is getting help with their verses or flow.)



But on July 22, 2015, Meek Mill officially broke the dam when he tweeted , “Stop comparing drake to me too…. He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out!” Later that day, it was revealed that Atlanta rapper Quentin Miller had allegedly written Drake’s verse on Meek’s 2015 single “R.I.C.O.” Soon after, Atlanta rapper OG Maco tweeted a screen grab of the credits for Drake’s latest project at the time, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, where Miller was credited as a writer on multiple songs, including “6 Man,” “10 Bands,” and “Know Yourself.” The next day, Funkmaster Flex premiered an alleged Quentin Miller reference track for “10 Bands” on Hot 97.



While Drake ended up dominating Meek Mill in the short-lived rap battle that followed, there would be a new question mark around Drake’s hip-hop legitimacy amongst purists. Since then, ten more alleged reference tracks have been exposed adding fuel to the initial questioning of Drake’s lyrical validity. Seeing a credit is one thing, but actually hearing another person lay down seemingly original lyrics for Drake to copy has some fans question ing how much they can trust Drake’s pen at all.



In response to all the recent leaks (there have been four this year thus far and two in the last week), we have decided to track the history of all of Drake’s alleged leaked reference tracks.