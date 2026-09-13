Music

BloodHound Q50’s Mother Fires Back at Trolls After Rapper’s Reported Death

"LET ME MAKE THIS MF CLEAR.." Machetta Dudley wrote on Facebook.

Bloodhound Q50 with dreadlocks and a gold chain smiles in front of a yellow wall, with a restaurant scene in the background.
Image via Instagram

Key Takeaways

  • BloodHound Q50’s mother, Machetta Dudley, warned online trolls that they would “have to fear his mother” after reports of her son’s death.
  • Chicago police said gunmen in two vehicles fatally shot a 22-year-old man behind the wheel of a car on South Wentworth Avenue, prompting a homicide investigation.
  • Reports and dispatch audio identified the victim as Q50, born Mikquale Cooper, though authorities had not officially confirmed his identity at the time of publication.

BloodHound Q50's mother had a warning for people trolling her son online following reports that the Chicago rapper was shot and killed early Sunday (Sept. 13).

Machetta Dudley, who has been identified as Q50's mother, addressed the situation in an emotional Facebook post hours after the shooting, making it clear she wasn't going to stay silent while people mocked her son's reported death.

"LET ME MAKE THIS MF CLEAR.. SOMEBODY MOMMA GONE BE CRYING LIKE ME OBD... Y'ALL WANNA TROLL I'M GONE TROLL ALOT OF YOU B-TCH A-S NI-AS FEARED MY SON ‼️‼️‼️‼️AND NOW YOU GONE HAVE TO FEAR HIS MOTHER ‼️‼️‼️‼️HE NOT HERE TO TELL ME DON'T DO THIS SOCIAL MEDIA," she wrote.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 22-year-old man was fatally shot on the 4200 block of South Wentworth Avenue during the early morning hours Sunday. Police said the victim was sitting behind the wheel of a vehicle when two cars pulled up alongside him, and multiple people began shooting.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have opened a homicide investigation.

The victim has been reported to be Q50, whose real name is Mikquale Cooper. Reported police dispatch audio also appeared to identify Cooper by name. However, law enforcement and medical authorities had not officially confirmed Q50 as the victim at the time of reporting.

Q50 emerged from Chicago's drill scene as a member of the Bloodhounds alongside his cousin Bloodhound Lil Jeff, who was killed in 2024. Q50 had also previously survived reports of another shooting in St. Louis in August 2025.

He later responded to the speculation surrounding that incident through his music, rapping, "Notorious like Big Poppa but I ain't goin like Chris Wallace."

Tributes began appearing online Sunday, including posts from DJ Vlad and Rolling Loud. Q50's recent work included an appearance on Mozzy and EST Gee's 2026 collaborative album NOT A CHANCE IN HELL.

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