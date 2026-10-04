Benny Blanco Gives Jermaine Dupri His Flowers, Tells Haters to 'Shut the F*ck Up'

Benny Blanco wants people to put some respect on Jermaine Dupri.

The hitmaking producer took to Instagram on Friday with what he described as a "PSA," giving Dupri his flowers and delivering a much less polite message to anyone questioning the So So Def founder's legacy.

"Guys, I'm in the studio with Jermaine. I just stole his cell phone. It's the latest I've ever been in the studio. He's just getting started," said Blanco while turning the camera to Dupri. "He said in the comments, you were wondering what type of records were making, uh, and saying, you wonder what his pop records will sound.”

He continued, “Like, we just actually looked it up. He's in the top 10 record, pop record producers of the 21st century. So, shut the fuck up. Pay some respect, give him his flowers. Good night."