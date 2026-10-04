Benny Blanco Gives Jermaine Dupri His Flowers, Tells Haters to 'Shut the F*ck Up'

Key Takeaways
- Benny Blanco defended Jermaine Dupri in an Instagram “PSA,” telling anyone questioning the So So Def founder’s legacy to “shut the fuck up” and give him his flowers.
- Blanco pointed to Dupri’s place among the top pop producers of the 21st century while the two worked together in a late-night Los Angeles studio session.
- Dupri has previously pushed back against claims that he is no longer relevant, citing recent work with dvsn, Ari Lennox, Usher, and Ella Mai.
Benny Blanco wants people to put some respect on Jermaine Dupri.
The hitmaking producer took to Instagram on Friday with what he described as a "PSA," giving Dupri his flowers and delivering a much less polite message to anyone questioning the So So Def founder's legacy.
"Guys, I'm in the studio with Jermaine. I just stole his cell phone. It's the latest I've ever been in the studio. He's just getting started," said Blanco while turning the camera to Dupri. "He said in the comments, you were wondering what type of records were making, uh, and saying, you wonder what his pop records will sound.”
He continued, “Like, we just actually looked it up. He's in the top 10 record, pop record producers of the 21st century. So, shut the fuck up. Pay some respect, give him his flowers. Good night."
Blanco's public defense comes as Dupri continues to push back against conversations surrounding his place in music. During a 2023 appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Dupri called suggestions that he was "not relevant" "reckless," pointing to his more recent production work with artists including dvsn, Ari Lennox, Usher and Ella Mai.
Dupri's résumé stretches back decades. Through So So Def and his production and songwriting work, he's helped shape records for some of R&B and hip-hop's biggest names.
Blanco has built an extensive hitmaking catalog of his own, and both producers appeared on Billboard's ranking of the biggest Hot 100 producers of the 21st century, with Blanco landing at No. 8.