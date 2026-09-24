Benny Blanco Says Farting in Front of Your Partner Is Totally Normal: ‘Let It Happen'

Blanco’s hot take comes as he and and Selena Gomez approach the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

Blanco said the rule only works if both partners consent, warning against a "one-man fart show.”

Benny Blanco argued on SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma that farting in relationships should be completely normalized.

Benny Blanco thinks that mutual farting should be considered a love language for couples. The producer appeared in the September 15 episode of SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma, where he argued in defense of farting in relationships. Last September, Blanco married pop vocalist and actress Selena Gomez. "Like, early on, I want to say, 'Hey, we ate a crazy meal. It was delicious and you don't have to run to the bathroom.' We're farting. It's such a natural thing. Just let it happen," Blanco said around the 6-minute mark of the video below.

The producer added that he doesn’t understand why farting in relationships is considered “taboo.” “Just let it happen,” he said.

After speaking against a “one-man fart show,” Blanco compared the sound of his farts to an iconic animated character. "Mine are like cartoons. If Bugs Bunny were to fart, that's what mine would be," he said. On the February debut of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Blanco asked co-host Lil Dicky what the rule was on passing gas, and upon getting the green light, he farted directly into the microphone. "Wait, see if you guys can pick this up? That was just a little one," he said.

That same episode drew backlash on social media over Blanco sitting barefoot, with some claiming that the producer’s soles were dirty. Gomez responded to the criticism on the March 3 episode of the podcast by kissing Blanco’s foot on camera.