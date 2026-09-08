Gwyneth Paltrow Was Left Shocked When Benny Blanco Described Lil Dicky's 'Insane' Penis

During her recent appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow was left shocked when Benny Blanco went into a detailed description of Lil Dicky’s penis.
At around the 32-minute mark of the episode, which can be seen in full below, Lil Dicky described a moment from his youth in which two of his friends offered to let him feel their breasts. After a young Dicky accepted the offer, they asked if they could do the same to him. “I was not ready for that,” he shared. “I was born with penis issues, and I had surgery on my penis as a baby. I was, like, so far from being ready for this.”
Lil Dicky wrote about this formative experience for an episode of his FXX series Dave, his semi-autobiographical sitcom in which he stars as himself. “My rap name is Lil Dicky, in part because of this penis story,” he continued. “And this is the seminal moment of this penis story. I say, ‘No, thank you.’ But it wasn’t that… It didn’t feel weird. Anyways, I get home, and I call one of my best friends, and I tell him everything that just happened. He’s like, ‘You felt both of them up at the same time?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ … Then, all of a sudden, I hear my Mom say, ‘David, hang the phone up right now.’”
After the experience, he said his parents sat him down for a lecture about how he’s in with a crowd that’s “too fast” for him. “I found the whole thing so triggering, that I literally broke down in tears,” Dicky continued. “And I said, like, ‘What does it even matter? Like, my dick’s too fucked up to ever show a girl anyways.’ And then she was like, ‘I had no idea that you were even thinking about this.’ … I remember being like… I can’t believe I’m crying in front of my parents about how my dick isn’t functional.”
He said that he loves his parents “so much,” but the moment clearly had an impact on him. Lil Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco, co-hosts the podcast with him and Blanco, and added that it was obviously a difficult conversation for his parents to have.
“His penis is insane,” Blanco added after Lil Dicky spoke about his childhood trauma. “What’s wrong with it?” Paltrow asked, to which Batalucco said there’s nothing “insane” about it. “What do you mean, insane in what way?” Paltrow persisted. “Okay, I’ll give a three-second little synopsis,” Blanco laughed. “He has a thing called hypospadias, okay? So, if you look at a man’s penis, you know how the hole is in the middle? His hole is underneath.” Paltrow asks if it “looks normal,” and Batalucco said she thinks it does and that she’s satisfied with her husband.
“His dick is made of testicles, and also, if he doesn’t shave his penis, he gets hair all the way out till the very top,” Blanco continued. “I feel like we should not be laughing at this,” Paltrow said. “No! It’s his favorite thing in the world,” said Blanco. “I recognize that it’s funny,” Dicky said. “His dick could make world peace,” Blanco continued. “It’s the greatest penis I’ve ever seen in my entire life! He also can pee out of… He has two pee holes.” Paltrow was visibly surprised by the revelation that Dicky can pee out of two different holes on his member.
Watch the full interview up top.