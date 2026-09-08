Gwyneth Paltrow Was Left Shocked When Benny Blanco Described Lil Dicky's 'Insane' Penis

During her recent appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow was left shocked when Benny Blanco went into a detailed description of Lil Dicky’s penis.

At around the 32-minute mark of the episode, which can be seen in full below, Lil Dicky described a moment from his youth in which two of his friends offered to let him feel their breasts. After a young Dicky accepted the offer, they asked if they could do the same to him. “I was not ready for that,” he shared. “I was born with penis issues, and I had surgery on my penis as a baby. I was, like, so far from being ready for this.”

Lil Dicky wrote about this formative experience for an episode of his FXX series Dave, his semi-autobiographical sitcom in which he stars as himself. “My rap name is Lil Dicky, in part because of this penis story,” he continued. “And this is the seminal moment of this penis story. I say, ‘No, thank you.’ But it wasn’t that… It didn’t feel weird. Anyways, I get home, and I call one of my best friends, and I tell him everything that just happened. He’s like, ‘You felt both of them up at the same time?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ … Then, all of a sudden, I hear my Mom say, ‘David, hang the phone up right now.’”

After the experience, he said his parents sat him down for a lecture about how he’s in with a crowd that’s “too fast” for him. “I found the whole thing so triggering, that I literally broke down in tears,” Dicky continued. “And I said, like, ‘What does it even matter? Like, my dick’s too fucked up to ever show a girl anyways.’ And then she was like, ‘I had no idea that you were even thinking about this.’ … I remember being like… I can’t believe I’m crying in front of my parents about how my dick isn’t functional.”

He said that he loves his parents “so much,” but the moment clearly had an impact on him. Lil Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco, co-hosts the podcast with him and Blanco, and added that it was obviously a difficult conversation for his parents to have.