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Alice Rosenblum Breaks Silence on Viral Drake Video: 'I Have Nothing but Respect for Drake'

Alice Rosenblum says nothing romantic happened with Drake after their viral video at a club in Canada, noting she has nothing but respect for him.

Alice Rosenblum says nothing romantic happened with Drake after their viral video at a club in Canada, noting she has nothing but respect for him.
Alice Rosenblum says nothing romantic happened with Drake after their viral video at a club in Canada, noting she has nothing but respect for him.
Getty

Alice Rosenblum has spoken out after a video of her with Drake went viral, denying anything romantic happened and saying she never wanted to hurt Big John.

The 19-year-old influencer addressed the online rumors in a statement shared by TMZ after clips from a party in Toronto began spreading across social media.

“Nothing romantic happened between me and Drake... I have nothing but respect for Drake. I was with John that night, and I never intended to embarrass him or hurt his feelings,” Rosenblum said.

The footage showed Rosenblum meeting Drake during a birthday celebration.

As the video gained attention, some viewers began questioning what happened between the pair and whether the moment had affected her relationship with John.

Rosenblum said the speculation was wrong. She explained that she was simply excited to meet Drake because she had grown up listening to his music.

She also made clear that she attended the party with John and was still with him that night.

Rosenblum said her feelings for John were genuine and asked people to remember that those involved are real people, not characters in an online drama.

“My feelings for John were real, and my heart goes out to John. I wish people would remember that this is real life and not just internet gossip,” she said.

The video also led to criticism of Drake because of the age difference between him and Rosenblum. Some users questioned why the 38-year-old rapper was spending time with a teenage influencer, while others said the short clip did not prove that anything inappropriate happened.

Rosenblum has now directly denied that there was any romantic encounter between them.

Drake has not publicly addressed the video or the reaction surrounding it.

Before releasing her statement, Rosenblum posted a video explaining that Drake had thrown the party for Kyle’s birthday.

She said she and John were already together for another event and arrived at the celebration as a couple.

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