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Bad Bunny Brings Out J Balvin as a Special Guest in Paris

On the closing night of his Paris shows, Benito brought out J Balvin to perform several of their biggest hits, including "LA CANCIÓN."

J Balvin & Bad Bunny at the Grammys
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Bad Bunny and J Balvin have reunited once again in Paris, France, on Sunday (July 5) at the Paris La Défense Arena.

For each show on Bad Bunny’s current tour, he has included a special "surprise song," which he performs exclusively in that city. For this show, he chose "COMO UN BEBÉ" off the pair’s joint album OASIS, which just celebrated its seventh anniversary on June 28.

The 45,000 fans in attendance erupted with cheers as Balvin slowly rose from beneath the stage to perform his part of the chorus. The two stars dapped each other up before continuing with multiple other tracks from the album, including "QUÉ PRETENDES" and their smash hit "LA CANCIÓN."

Bad Bunny then stepped down from the roof of his La Casita stage, allowing Balvin to take over and perform some of his solo hits, including "In Da Ghetto," "Mi Gente," "Loco Contigo," and "Qué Calor."

This marks the second time Balvin has appeared as a guest during a Bad Bunny show. The first came in Mexico City at the end of 2025, marking their first onstage reunion in years after putting their differences to bed.

Prior to that, their friendship had appeared complicated, but it seems everything is good between the artists once again. Here's a full timeline of their friendship.

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