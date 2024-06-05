Alchemist Cracks Cap'n Crunch Joke When Asked About Kendrick Lamar Using His Beat for “Meet the Grahams”

Alchemist recently gave a surprising response when asked how he felt about Kendrick Lamar using his beat for the scathing Drake diss track "Meet The Grahams."

On Tuesday, Alc hopped on X for a Q&A session with fans. One fan brought up how Questlove revealed that the legendary producer didn't know K Dot would be using one of his beats in his feud with Drake.

"Questlove made it known that you weren’t aware Kendrick was going to use your beat for meet the graham’s," one fan asked on X. "Did it bother you that Kendrick did that? Was it okay with you that questlove gave us that information?"

Alchemist briefly clarified that he wasn't bothered by Lamar's use of the beat, but proceeded to joke that he was bothered, actually "livid," about a discovery he had related to Cap'n Crunch cereal and the cereal mascot's real name.

"Nah but i was extremely bothered and downright livid when i realized that all these years i did not know that Cap'n Crunch's full name is Horatio Magellan Crunch," Alchemist wrote.