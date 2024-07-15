50 Cent Uses Donald Trump 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' Album Cover Edit While Performing "Many Men"

\

Jul 15, 2024
50 Cent and Donald Trump are pictured side by side at a music-related event. 50 Cent is wearing a patterned shirt and a serious expression, while Trump is wearing a suit and red tie
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for STARZ), (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
50 Cent and Donald Trump are pictured side by side at a music-related event. 50 Cent is wearing a patterned shirt and a serious expression, while Trump is wearing a suit and red tie
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for STARZ), (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

50 Cent used the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump to his benefit during a recent concert.

While performing "Many Men" in Boston over the weekend, the screen behind him showed the cover of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin', but with Trump's head placed on the rapper's body.

50 also used the image earlier in the day in one of his tweets following the assassination attempt that occurred in Pennsylvania.

Trump gets shot and now I’m trending 🤷🏽‍♂️ • https://t.co/V3LJsr0f6A pic.twitter.com/UKQZb6gles

— 50cent (@50cent) July 14, 2024
Twitter: @50cent

"Trump gets shot and now I'm trending," 50 tweeted.

The shooting at Saturday's rally has rattled the country, with Trump giving his speech when popping sounds were heard.

Trump grabbed his ear, then rose up from the ground and raised his fist in the air to a cheering crowd while agents continued to cover him and move him off the stage. According to reports, the suspected gunman was killed along with an audience member who was hit in the stands behind Trump.

50 CentDonald TrumpShootingConcertTrolling

Latest in Music