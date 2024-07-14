50 Cent Jokes About Diddy Not Being Welcome at Upcoming Shreveport Festival: 'Everybody Be Scared to Drink'

50 Cent continues to troll Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder is at the center of a federal investigation over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

On Friday, Fif hopped on Instagram to joke that Diddy might make a surprise appearance at the G-Unit boss' upcoming Humor & Harmony Festival in Shreveport.

"You're not gonna believe this, but I just got a call and Puffy's confirmed for Shreveport," Fif said. "It's lit!"

Of course, 50 reminded his followers that he's just messing around. "Puffy’s not confirmed fvck it he not welcome !" he captioned the post, adding at the end of his short video, "He can't come. Everybody be scared to drink.. Wake up, your butt sore."