50 Cent Jokes About Diddy Not Being Welcome at Upcoming Shreveport Festival: 'Everybody Be Scared to Drink'

50 Cent continues to troll Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder is at the center of a federal investigation over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.
On Friday, Fif hopped on Instagram to joke that Diddy might make a surprise appearance at the G-Unit boss' upcoming Humor & Harmony Festival in Shreveport.
"You're not gonna believe this, but I just got a call and Puffy's confirmed for Shreveport," Fif said. "It's lit!"
Of course, 50 reminded his followers that he's just messing around. "Puffy’s not confirmed fvck it he not welcome !" he captioned the post, adding at the end of his short video, "He can't come. Everybody be scared to drink.. Wake up, your butt sore."
50's latest troll comes weeks after he ripped Diddy while detailing the festival’s lineup, which includes Kai Cenat, Cam’ron, Gillie Da Kid, 2 Chainz, Michael Blackson, Katt Williams, and more.
“So I have to confirm he is to be let in, not the party but Shreveport period OK 😟 LOL,” 50 captioned a now-deleted post of a Diddy lookalike in an orange jumpsuit next to a police officer.
“Diddy want to come, but if he come the Fed’s gonna come,” text over the image said.
Humor and Harmony Weekend is set to take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11 in Shreveport, Louisiana.