50 Cent Shares Advice on Letting 'Enemies' Serve as 'Motivation': 'Make Them Watch Your Success'

50 Cent, a man of many perceived foes and a seemingly endless capacity for beef, has returned to the well. In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 18), Fif, in suit-and-tie attire, is shown enjoying a snack while a red DoorDash bag is visible in the background.

Presumably, the footage stems from the rap star and TV mogul’s recent advertisement for the app, which, as we reported earlier this month, saw him managing to tuck in some jokes at Diddy’s expense while extolling the virtues of the food delivery platform.

“Good morning,” Fif wrote in the caption of the Sade-soundtracked post, as seen below. “Let your enemies become motivation, make them watch your success till they snap. Then get the [fuck] out the way before they crash out. LOL.”