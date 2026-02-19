50 Cent Shares Advice on Letting 'Enemies' Serve as 'Motivation': 'Make Them Watch Your Success'

50 Cent, a man of many perceived foes and a seemingly endless capacity for beef, has returned to the well.
In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 18), Fif, in suit-and-tie attire, is shown enjoying a snack while a red DoorDash bag is visible in the background.
Presumably, the footage stems from the rap star and TV mogul’s recent advertisement for the app, which, as we reported earlier this month, saw him managing to tuck in some jokes at Diddy’s expense while extolling the virtues of the food delivery platform.
“Good morning,” Fif wrote in the caption of the Sade-soundtracked post, as seen below. “Let your enemies become motivation, make them watch your success till they snap. Then get the [fuck] out the way before they crash out. LOL.”
In a previously released video as part of his DoorDash social campaign, Fif joked about his status as the “King of Trolls,” asserting that he’s “flattered” by the distinction. At one point in the clip, he’s seen pulling a variety pack of hair combs from a DoorDash bag while commenting “Oh, they sell combs. What a coincidence.” This, of course, birthed a slew of headlines.
More recently, 50 Cent has made headlines amid revived chatter about a potential VERZUZ against T.I. While Fif hasn’t seemed particularly interested in the prospect, Tip has remained persistent, urging his would-be opponent to either “get yo ho ass in the box or STFU and live in fear” just last week.