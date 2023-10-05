Mase on Keffe D's Arrest in 2Pac Murder Case: 'Where Do I Know That Name From?'

Cam'ron and Mase are seen commenting on the recent arrest of Duane Davis in connection with the 1996 murder of 2Pac in a recent clip from the It Is What It Is podcast.
As previously reported, Davis, also known as "Keefe D" or "Keffe D," was arrested last month following his indictment in the murder case. In a press conference at the time, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters that “sufficient evidence” had been found in the nearly 30-year case to indict Davis despite not being directly accused of being the one who fired the gun.
Just over a minute into the video above, special guest @bubbadub94 is asked to break down what he considers the “trash moments of the week,” prompting him to bring up the arrest.
"Keffe D? Trash," he said. "Done told on ya own damn self, Keffe D. All them damn interviews."
Cam then asked him to explain a bit more about the news of the arrest for viewers who were unfamiliar, eventually leading to Mase chiming in to playfully question why the name “sounds familiar” to him.
"I'm not playing. Where do I know that name from?" he asked at one point. "Because I’m still kinda lost. For real, I don’t know what you talking about."
As has been recirculated in light of Davis' indictment, he alleged years ago that Diddy had ordered a hit on 2Pac and Suge Knight. These claims were also jokingly referenced in Eminem's 2018 track "Killshot."
Amid Mase’s questions about the name on It Is What It Is this week, @bubbadub94 specifically mentioned the Bad Boy label, founded by Diddy's label with a roster that included
"When I heard that name, I was like, I heard the name before. It didn’t really click like that," Mase, who also called for "justice" in the 2Pac case, said later in the episode. Cam, meanwhile, didn’t speak much on the arrest itself aside from agreeing that he “definitely told on himself.”
Following initial news of Davis’ arrest in September, 2Pac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, called the moment a “pivotal” one but cautioned that she was still going to “reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete.”