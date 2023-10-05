Mase on Keffe D's Arrest in 2Pac Murder Case: 'Where Do I Know That Name From?'

Cam'ron and Mase are seen commenting on the recent arrest of Duane Davis in connection with the 1996 murder of 2Pac in a recent clip from the It Is What It Is podcast.

As previously reported, Davis, also known as "Keefe D" or "Keffe D," was arrested last month following his indictment in the murder case. In a press conference at the time, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters that “sufficient evidence” had been found in the nearly 30-year case to indict Davis despite not being directly accused of being the one who fired the gun.

Just over a minute into the video above, special guest @bubbadub94 is asked to break down what he considers the “trash moments of the week,” prompting him to bring up the arrest.

"Keffe D? Trash," he said. "Done told on ya own damn self, Keffe D. All them damn interviews."