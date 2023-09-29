See original story below.

A man has been apprehended in Las Vegas in connection with the 1996 fatal shooting of 2Pac.

The Associated Press reports that police arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis on Friday morning. At this time, it’s unknown what exact charges he’s facing.

In July, the home of Davis's wife, Paula Clemons, was raided by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department over items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.” In the raid, police confiscated multiple computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured 2Pac, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs," and a copy of Keefe D’s 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

Keefe D previously confessed that he was in the car from which the bullets that killed 2Pac came. The drive-by shooting took place one block from the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996. Keffe D detailed the shooting in his memoir.