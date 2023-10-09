50 Cent Brings Up Diddy Amid Latest 2Pac Murder Developments: ‘Sh*t Might Get Sticky’

50 Cent says “shit might get sticky” when it comes to recent developments in the 2Pac murder case.
In a tweet shared early Monday morning, 50—who’s currently out on a run of international dates as part of his Final Lap Tour—suggested Diddy was connected to the 1996 shooting. To be clear, 50 also included an “LOL” in his comments on social media, where he routinely makes less-than-serious remarks about a wide variety of pop culture-related news.
"Damn so pac got lined by brother love," 50 wrote in his tweet, referencing Diddy's Brother Love moniker. "LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky."
As reported last month, Duane Davis, also known as "Keefe D" or "Keffe D," was arrested following his indictment in the 2Pac case. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson pointed to “sufficient evidence” that had been found to indict Davis despite him not being directly accused of firing the weapon in the shooting.
Amid the ensuing coverage, Diddy's name has been brought up multiple times, specifically in connection with Davis having previously alleged that he ordered a hit on 2Pac and Suge Knight. During a recent episode of the It Is What It Is podcast with Cam’ron, Bad Boy alum Mase jokingly asked “Where do I know that name from?” when Davis’ arrest was mentioned.
The Diddy claims have also popped up in the past, including in Eminem’s MGK diss track “Killshot” back in 2018.
As for 50 and Diddy, the former previously said he "wrote records for [Diddy] in the past." More recently, 50 asserted that he would no longer be showing up for parties thrown by the Love Album artist due to the types of hugs he says one can expect at such get-togethers.