50 Cent Brings Up Diddy Amid Latest 2Pac Murder Developments: ‘Sh*t Might Get Sticky’

50 Cent says “shit might get sticky” when it comes to recent developments in the 2Pac murder case.

In a tweet shared early Monday morning, 50—who’s currently out on a run of international dates as part of his Final Lap Tour—suggested Diddy was connected to the 1996 shooting. To be clear, 50 also included an “LOL” in his comments on social media, where he routinely makes less-than-serious remarks about a wide variety of pop culture-related news.

"Damn so pac got lined by brother love," 50 wrote in his tweet, referencing Diddy's Brother Love moniker. "LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky."