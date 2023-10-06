Police Body Camera Footage Shows 2Pac Murder Suspect Keffe D's Arrest

Police body camera footage of Duane "Keefe D" Davis' arrest in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur has surfaced online.

As reported by TMZ, the footage shows Las Vegas police pulling up as Keefe D was walking down a residential street. The two officers informed him he was under arrest, which he complied with while telling them he was "thirstier than a motherfucker." As he was placed into the back of the unmarked police vehicle, the cops offered to help him get inside and he replied, "I'm a pro dude, I got it."

When the officers got into the car, too, they engaged in a conversation with him because they seemingly weren't aware of what they were arresting him for. "So what they got you for, man?" one of the cops asked, to which he replied, "The biggest case in Las Vegas history." They asked if it was a recent case, and he told them, "Sept. 7, 1996." That was the date Shakur was shot four times in a drive-by shooting as the vehicle he was riding in pulled up to traffic lights. He was taken to a nearby hospital and placed on life support. He died on Sept. 13 from internal bleeding.

After the officer reacted to his comments, Keefe D asked, "You know what I'm talking about?" They said, "Sure took them a while," and he replied, "Yeah, I ain't worried I don't give a shit."

When Keefe D was arrested last month, he was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of 2Pac. The home of his wife, Paula Clemons, was raided by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department in July over items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.” Authorities confiscated various items including computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, a magazine featuring 2Pac, some .40-caliber books, a copy of his own memoir Compton Street Legend, and two "tubs containing photographs."

In his 2019 memoir, Keefe D confessed he was in the vehicle from which the bullets struck 2Pac in 1996. Previously unreleased surveillance footage was shown to a grand jury in Nevada prior to Keffe D's indictment earlier this week.