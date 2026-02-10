21 Savage Performs at New England Patriots’ Super Bowl Afterparty in Santa Clara

21 Savage closed out Super Bowl weekend with a high-energy performance at the New England Patriots Super Bowl afterparty, held Sunday night at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Fresh off the conclusion of the game, the Atlanta native took the stage as part of a star-studded lineup that also featured Post Malone and Nelly, turning the Patriots’ postgame celebration into one of the weekend’s most talked-about events.

21 Savage’s Super Bowl appearance capped a busy weekend that began before kickoff. Ahead of the big game, he performed at Michael Rubin’s exclusive Super Bowl party, sharing the stage with a heavy-hitting roster that included Travis Scott, Cardi B, SZA, and more. The invite-only event also drew surprise appearances from cultural and sports icons such as Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Bon Jovi. The performances arrive amid continued momentum for 21 Savage, who recently released his fourth solo studio album, What Happened To The Streets?, on December 12. The project follows a run of chart-topping debuts on the Billboard 200 and has further expanded his creative footprint beyond music.

In celebration of the album, 21 Savage partnered with British-Nigerian contemporary artist Slawn to unveil a companion art exhibition at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art. The showcase featured 15 original collaborative works, including the album cover and a collector’s piece inspired by Kerry James Marshall’s A Portrait of the Artist as a Shadow of His Former Self, along with individual portrait pieces tied to the album’s collaborations.