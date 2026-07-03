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Bon Jovi Expresses 'Joy' at Going Back on Tour With 2026 Dates
Jon Bon Jovi has recovered enough from vocal cord issues to hit the road again in 2026.
Millie Bobby Brown Adopts Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi: 'Beyond Excited'
The couple will spend their "next chapter" as parents after getting married last year.
Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding Was Officiated by Papa From 'Stranger Things'
Brown married Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, during a secret ceremony in May held in Villa Cetinale, Italy.
Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk a Woman Out From the Edge of Nashville Bridge
The singer-songwriter was filming a music video when he intervened.
Tom Hanks to Host Primetime Biden Inauguration Special 'Celebrating America'
Tom Hanks, quite possibly the most likeable actor in the world, is no doubt a solid pick to host the inauguration special set to air across multiple networks.
Donald Trump Slammed for Attacking Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Other Celebrities Supporting Biden
Trump decided to criticize entertainers who are supporting Joe Biden. While doing this, he took aim at Beyoncé—whose name he mispronounced.
Video Montage of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Working Out Is More Awkward Then You'd Imagine
Alex Rodriguez posted a video of him working out with Jennifer Lopez at his UFC Gym in Florida.