21 Savage Explains How a Teenage Fight Gave Him the Scar on His Lip

21 Savage has revealed how he got the scar on the side of his face.

During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, 21 told fans he got his scar after getting into a fight when he was younger with a kid much bigger than him. According to the Atlanta native, the kid punched him where the scar was, and his lip got caught on the gold teeth he had in his mouth.

"When I was young, I had got into a fight, and I had gold teeth. N***a hit me in my shit right here," he explained, pointing to the side of his face. "And my goddamn lip got caught on my teeth. I had a hole right here."

He continued, "That's why I got this scar. That n***a was way bigger than me. I was probably, like, 14."