Kelly Osbourne Pays Homage to Ozzy Osbourne With Bat Accessory on Runway

For her look, Osbourne paired with a white backless shirt with a black bow tie while she rocked an asymmetrical black bob haircut. Dangling from a chain in Osbourne’s hand was a toy bat, a tribute to her late father, who died in July 2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest and an acute myocardial infarction. The Black Sabbath frontman was 76 years old.

The 41-year-old television personality walked Natasha Zinko's spring 2027 show last Friday (Sept. 18) sponsored by OnlyFans , marking Osbourne’s first runway appearance in more than a decade.

Osbourne's return to the catwalk comes over a decade after her last runway stroll in 2015 for Life Ball in Vienna, an event supporting people living with HIV or AIDS, per Page Six.

In a recent episode of podcast We Need to Talk, Osbourne opened up about relapsing after her father’s death, describing herself as feeling “empty.”

“Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself. I was at ground zero. I started drinking again. I lost my mind. I couldn’t handle it,” she said, per People. Osbourne has since been eight months sober.

Earlier this year, Osbourne, whom Ozzy shared with his widow, Sharon Osbourne, addressed speculation about her physical appearance following the Brit Awards, where she and her mother accepted Ozzy’s posthumous lifetime achievement award.

“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” Osbourne wrote in her Instagram Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.”