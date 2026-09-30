D Double E Is Putting Bristol Students To The Ultimate Grime Test

D Double E has never exactly needed an introduction. As one of grime’s most distinctive voices, the Newham-born MC has spent more than two decades turning pirate radio sets, clashes, freestyles and live stages into his very own masterclasses in commanding an audience. Now, he’s bringing that reload-worthy energy to Bristol for a one-off show at Lakota on Thursday 1st October—but this time, the spotlight’s on you.



Students across Bristol will be challenged to prove they can nail some of his most recognisable sounds and phrases, from the legendary “bud-a-bup-bup” and “bluku bluku” to his crowd-moving “it’s mweee mweeee!”. The best part? D Double E himself will be hitting the local streets and university campuses to put people to the test, with surprise challenges giving students the chance to secure a ticket on the spot.

This challenge, brought together by Deliveroo for Students and Wingstop, is just another great way to celebrate a renowned MC whose ad-libs have become as instantly recognisable as the man himself. From his early days on pirate radio through to appearances on world stages, D Double E’s influence runs deep through grime and the wider UK underground. There’s no doubt that the perfect setting to hear D Double E is live and direct, so it’s no surprise he’s been enjoying another serious live run this year, joining Fred again.. on stage at Alexandra Palace during his USB002 run alongside the likes of Mike Skinner, Headie One, Jme, Nia Archives and Ezra Collective.



For Bristol students who make the cut, you’ll be treated to a night of hype-ready DJs, a live, high-energy stage show from D Double E, and, if that wasn’t enough, some free Wingstop wings to fuel your night of gunfingers flying—all at one of the city’s most iconic club spaces.



Bristol, the mic is yours. You got this!



For more info, keep it locked to Deliveroo, Wingstop and D Double E’s social channels.