Laura Brosnan Portrait

Laura Brosnan

Joined August 2014 | 35 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via Hyperfrank

“West London Is Everything That I Am”: p-rallel On Central Cee, Caribbean Culture & Carnival At 60

Hyperfrank caught up with the super-producer/DJ at Notting Hill Carnival 2026 to discuss his creative processes, collaborations, and the sounds he just can’t live without.

Laura Brosnan15 days ago
Image via Hennessy Social Club

How Hennessy Social Club Became Wireless 2025’s Best-Kept Secret

Laura Brosnan429 days ago
Hennessy Social Club

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Hennessy Social Club

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A Grime Blog Veteran Steps Inside The World Of Cozy Footwear With UGG

We flew renowned grime blogger and journalist Laura ‘Hyperfrank’ Brosnan out to Los Angeles to discover the groundbreaking shift behind UGG, their epic cultural collabs, and more. Here’s what went down...

Laura Brosnan644 days ago
Image via Vincent Dolman

Meet Flames Collective, The Youth Choir Igniting RAYE’s Soulful Performances

The UD Music-formed choir is on a rapid rise.

Laura Brosnan661 days ago
Skepta wearing a black furry hat with bull horns, a black graphic T-shirt, and an orange jacket, poses against a plain background

15 Classic UK Diss Tracks Every Rap Fan Should Study

Legendary business.

Laura Brosnan850 days ago
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Three spectators in casual attire watching a golfer in the distance at a golf tournament

PGA Tour 2024: A Grime Blog Veteran Steps Inside The World Of Golf

We flew renowned grime blogger and journalist Laura ‘Hyperfrank’ Brosnan out to Jacksonville, Florida, to speak with the new faces of golf at the PGA Tour ‘Players Championship’. Here’s what went down...

Laura Brosnan884 days ago
Collage of British rappers with a cityscape background and the number 50 in the center, celebrating top UK rappers.

50 Best British Rappers Of All Time, Ranked

The time has come.

Laura Brosnan1004 days ago
bru c new star of drum and bass interview

Getting To Know Bru-C, The MC Bringing His Heart & Soul To D&B

Representing the city of Nottingham, MC/singer/songwriter Bru-C has unlocked the formula to creating authentic, crossover club bangers.

Laura Brosnan1540 days ago
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2020: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, Noisey, Pitchfork and more.

Laura Brosnan2114 days ago
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plastician

Soundtrack To My Life: Plastician

The legendary grime and dubstep figure shares the soundtrack to his life.

Laura Brosnan3000 days ago
best

2017: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, i-D, Rolling Stone and more.

Laura Brosnan3209 days ago
ms banks

Soundtrack To My Life: Ms Banks

This UK rapper is coming for the throne.

Laura Brosnan3229 days ago
tinch

Tinchy Stryder, Grime’s First Prince, Is Going Back To Work

One of grime’s first major success stories is returning to his early 2000s grind with a newfound appreciation for the music.

Laura Brosnan3342 days ago
rudey

Rude Kid Owes His All To Grime

The producer from East London talks working (and arguing) with Ghetts, taking over SXSW, and wanting to become the next Chase &amp; Status.

Laura Brosnan3475 days ago
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wil

Hyperfrank: 7 Reasons Why I Love Wiley

Moments. So many moments.

Laura Brosnan3528 days ago
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Meet 67, The Rawest Crew In UK Rap

In their first magazine interview, Complex heads to Brixton Hill to meet the notorious ones.

Laura Brosnan3746 days ago

Grime Stole The Show At London's Born & Bred Festival

Laura 'Hyperfrank' Brosnan and Ashley Verse were there to capture the best moments.

Laura Brosnan3754 days ago

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