Laura Brosnan
Latest Stories
“West London Is Everything That I Am”: p-rallel On Central Cee, Caribbean Culture & Carnival At 60
Hyperfrank caught up with the super-producer/DJ at Notting Hill Carnival 2026 to discuss his creative processes, collaborations, and the sounds he just can’t live without.
Presented By
Hennessy Social Club
A Grime Blog Veteran Steps Inside The World Of Cozy Footwear With UGG
We flew renowned grime blogger and journalist Laura ‘Hyperfrank’ Brosnan out to Los Angeles to discover the groundbreaking shift behind UGG, their epic cultural collabs, and more. Here’s what went down...
Meet Flames Collective, The Youth Choir Igniting RAYE’s Soulful Performances
The UD Music-formed choir is on a rapid rise.
PGA Tour 2024: A Grime Blog Veteran Steps Inside The World Of Golf
We flew renowned grime blogger and journalist Laura ‘Hyperfrank’ Brosnan out to Jacksonville, Florida, to speak with the new faces of golf at the PGA Tour ‘Players Championship’. Here’s what went down...
Getting To Know Bru-C, The MC Bringing His Heart & Soul To D&B
Representing the city of Nottingham, MC/singer/songwriter Bru-C has unlocked the formula to creating authentic, crossover club bangers.
2020: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, Noisey, Pitchfork and more.
Soundtrack To My Life: Plastician
The legendary grime and dubstep figure shares the soundtrack to his life.
2017: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism
From titles including TRENCH, gal-dem, i-D, Rolling Stone and more.
Tinchy Stryder, Grime’s First Prince, Is Going Back To Work
One of grime’s first major success stories is returning to his early 2000s grind with a newfound appreciation for the music.
Rude Kid Owes His All To Grime
The producer from East London talks working (and arguing) with Ghetts, taking over SXSW, and wanting to become the next Chase & Status.
Meet 67, The Rawest Crew In UK Rap
In their first magazine interview, Complex heads to Brixton Hill to meet the notorious ones.
Grime Stole The Show At London's Born & Bred Festival
Laura 'Hyperfrank' Brosnan and Ashley Verse were there to capture the best moments.