Pure Atlanta Turned a Back-To-School Fit Battle into a Celebrity Livestream

Korn, who built Pure Atlanta on the idea that “while the designer assortment is exclusive, Pure’s culture is inclusive,” sees Twitch as a way to extend the store’s community-driven, celebrity-studded energy online through marathons, style transformations, and music drops without losing its personality.

The stream doubled as a culture play, with surprise appearances from Boosie, Karlous Miller, Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley, and visits from artists and creators like Lil Baby, Funny Mike, ReGGie, ItzAndrews, Omeretta, and Jim Jones tapping Pure’s mix of Balmain, Versace, Moschino, and in-house label Kash.

Pure Atlanta brought its celebrity-favorite Lenox Square boutique to Twitch with a back-to-school “first-day fit” challenge, giving four Atlanta high school seniors five minutes to style head-to-toe designer looks while founder Lizzie “Lizzie Pure” Korn broke down fall trends live.

Pure Atlanta gave four local high school seniors five minutes, a store full of designer clothes, and one assignment: build the ultimate first-day fit. Founder Lizzie Korn—better known as Lizzie Pure—hosted the fast-moving challenge live on Twitch, closing out a two-week launch that brought the celebrity style destination’s in-store energy online. According to Pure Atlanta’s Twitch launch announcement, Aiden Wilson and three friends raced through the boutique’s curated racks to assemble complete back-to-school looks before time ran out. Korn called the action, breaking down fall trends and showing viewers how the same high-end streetwear could look completely different on each student.

The stream also came with surprise drop-ins from Boosie, comedian Karlous Miller, Gary With Da Tea and newly inducted Radio Hall of Famer Rickey Smiley. The broadcast made sense for a store that has spent years connecting Atlanta fashion with music, sports and celebrity culture. Located inside Lenox Square, Pure Atlanta mixes established luxury names including Balmain, Versace and Moschino with emerging designers and Kash, its in-house streetwear label.

Lil Baby, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Akon, Lil Nas X and Lil Yachty are among the artists who have visited the boutique, while athletes including Dwight Howard, Marshawn Lynch and Dez Bryant have also passed through its doors. “Pure Atlanta has always been about more than just clothing. It’s about culture, confidence, and community,” Korn said. “From creators and streamers coming in to shop with their communities, to artists celebrating new music, to our Back-To-School Fit Challenge giving young people a platform to express themselves, we want people to experience what Pure Atlanta is really about.” Korn has built the company around a straightforward contrast: “While the designer assortment is exclusive, Pure’s culture is inclusive.” The back-to-school showdown was only one piece of Pure Atlanta’s Twitch rollout. Streamer ReGGie brought his 72-hour marathon broadcast into the store for a shopping spree with one of his biggest supporters.

Funny Mike, Runik, BadKidJay, JMyrick and RegTooFunny stopped in for Streamer Prom afterparty outfits, while TikTok creator ItzAndrews received a style transformation from MannyShotYaa. Omeretta celebrated the release of “What Else” as Korn dressed her in the latest Kash pieces.