Kanye Claims Venues Won't Book Him Despite Selling Out 'Vultures' Event in 7 Minutes: 'You Know Why'

Ahead of a listening party at Chicago's United Center for his and Ty Dolla Sign's new album Vultures, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is calling out other venues for not booking him.

On Tuesday night, Ye took to social media to suggest that some people won't let him perform at their venues due to his embrace of anti-Semitism on social media and in interviews over the past couple years.

"We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes," Ye explained in a quickly deleted Instagram Stories video, adding that he is seeking assistance from anyone in order to book more venues.