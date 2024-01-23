Kanye West Shares 'Vultures' Trailer, Announces Release Dates for 3 Volumes of New Music

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has recruited Jon Rafman for a new trailer released ahead of the rollout for his and Ty Dolla Sign’s three-volume project, Vultures.

Tuesday, Ye confirmed that the repeatedly delayed Vultures project will roll out its initial volume on Feb. 9. From there, two more volumes will be made available on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

The latest news from Ye’s camp comes following TMZ’s report that he filmed a 40-minute apology video addressing his string of anti-Semitic controversies.