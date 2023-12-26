Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish People: 'I Deeply Regret Any Pain I May Have Caused'

Kanye West has issued an apology to Jews.

He posted the long statement on Instagram, in Hebrew no less, sharing his remorse for comments he’s made about Jewish people.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote, per TMZ.

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."