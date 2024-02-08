Kanye West Shares Unsettling Video for "Vultures (Havoc Version)" Ahead of Ty Dolla Sign Collab Album Release

“Vultures” has been video-ified.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has rolled out a video for "Vultures (Havoc Version)" ahead of the release of his and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Volume One. The original version of the Bump J and Lil Durk-featuring Vultures title track arrived back in November.

Per Ye, the "Vultures (Havoc Version)" video was created by artist Jon Rafman. Fans will recognize some moments from the video as having previously been teased in an IG-shared album trailer.

Vultures, the album, has been pushed back multiple times since its existence was first made public. Along the way, Ye shared an apology over his 2022 series of anti-Semitic remarks, which included an interview with Alex Jones during which he said “I like Hitler” and “Stop dissing the Nazis all the time.” In the apology, issued to Instagram, Ye said he was "committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

However, some responded to the apology with skepticism. Furthermore, the statement was at one point made the subject of speculation about whether it was crafted using AI.

In "Vultures," notably, Ye raps, "How I'm anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch." Months before the apology and the "Vultures" song release, Ye credited the Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum-starring comedy 21 Jump Street with making him "like Jewish people again." At the time, he also added that "no one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people."

As for the Ye and Ty album's release plans, it's slated to be shared in three volumes, starting with the first on Feb. 9. Volume 2 and Volume 3, meanwhile, are set for the following months on March 8 and April 5.