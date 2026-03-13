Young Thug Weighs in on Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz Protective Custody Exchange

Young Thug has shared why he believes entering protective custody while incarcerated is "smarter" after Boosie Badazz published a list of rappers and celebrities who allegedly declined to do so. On Thursday (March 12), Thug took to X to weigh in on the conversation after Meek Mill responded to being excluded from Boosie’s list, explaining that entering protective custody not only eases the concerns of your family, but reduces the possibility of facing additional charges, if something occurs that is out of your control. "Pc is smarter tho, that hard shit get u nun but heartaches from your family and kids and more charges if it’s to much goin on in the dorms," Thugger wrote.

Boosie went on to question why Thug did not choose the "smarter" option when it came to entering protective custody. "U FROM THE TRENCHES U KNOW HOW THIS SHIT GO BRA," he wrote on X. "U CHECK PC U A COWARD Simple is that." Thugger recognized where Boosie was coming from, conceding that it’s a case-by-case situation. "U right og, im just saying some of us the police hate and can’t wait to put charges on n*ggas for anything," he replied. "So it’s a case by case situation, but if u acting gangsta stand on whateva comes with it fasho u overly right but I am to cause the police hated me frfr they tried everything."

Meek’s involvement stems from him clarifying that he never sought protective custody. "I'm skinny, I walked every yard in every jail I was in and held weight in every jail I was in ... but jail is embarrassing so I never speak on it," Meek wrote on X on Thursday. "Came home change laws help free so many 'real people' Supplied the jail with resources ... I must be a different list!" Boosie responded to Meek, posting an apology video and stating that he thought he had included Meek (and Kevin Gates) on his list, to which the Philly rapper replied: "I got Nothing but respect for ya! And you know that!"

In response to Thug’s "smarter" argument, Meek wrote: "We gotta argue this one at trial.."