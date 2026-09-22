Former 'Source' EIC Pleads Guilty to Lying to Investigator in Fraud Case

A hip-hop journalist has pleaded guilty to making false statements to an FBI special agent in connection to an investigation involving someone she was dating.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, Kimberly Osorio, the former editor-in-chief of The Source, admitted last Thursday (Sept. 17) to lying about taking possession of a phone belonging to her boyfriend Rashad Ruhani last summer.

“On or about June 10th, I made a materially false statement to a federal agent when I denied taking possession of Rashad Ruhani's cell phone on June 10th, 2025,” she said during a hearing in Brooklyn federal court.

Ruhani and Lori Zeno, founder of Queens Defenders, were charged with wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and theft of funds for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit organization for their own personal use, under the guise of “client defense.”

Prosecutors accused Osorio of helping Ruhani dispose of his phone, which was sought after by authorities as part of its investigation. In June 2025, Osorio and Ruhani took a flight together from Los Angeles to JFK Airport in New York City and parted ways upon their arrival.