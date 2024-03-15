Ye Says He Has 'Issues' With Jesus: 'Them Prayers Ain’t Working'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West says he has "issues with Jesus."

During a recent interview with Big Boy, Ye was asked about the ongoing Vultures era in comparison to other chapters from her career, namely the preceding Jesus Is King and Donda rollouts that saw him leaning fully into a profanity-censoring Christian aesthetic. In fact, according to Ye, he at one point considered also removing sentence enhancers from Vultures 1 but was convinced to reconsider by Ty Dolla Sign.

"You know, I have my issues with Jesus," Ye said around 10 minutes into the extended interview, released Friday. "There’s a lot of stuff I went through that I prayed and I ain’t see Jesus show up. So I had to put my experience in this world, my experience with my children, my experience with other people, my experience with my account, my experience with my brand and my experience with the level of music that I was dealing with in my own hands."

As Ye further detailed, his biggest grievance when it comes to the topic of prayer, generally speaking, is that it can be used as a way of not actually doing anything. Ye also gave multiple examples of how he sees prayer alone not leading to desired results.