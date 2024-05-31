Nicki Minaj said she was subjected to "disgusting" treatment after being arrested in Amsterdam over the weekend.

According to Sky News, Nicki took to Stationhead to discuss her ordeal after she was brought into custody on suspicion of exporting soft drugs.

"Not being able to get to Manchester, I don't know when was the last time I felt that low," the Queens native confessed. "Not only that but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose because you are a confident other race."

Nicki, 41, recorded the moment when she was taken into a van on Instagram Live. The Pink Friday 2 artist can be heard repeatedly asking why she's being arrested. Minaj shared that she was expected to go to a nearby police precinct and give a statement about her security.