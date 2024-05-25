Nicki Minaj Appears to Have Been Detained by Amsterdam Police Over Claims of Drug Possession

Nicki Minaj seems to be having trouble overseas during the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Following a multi-post rant on X regarding law officials who stopped her ahead of the Manchester date of the tour, Minaj recorded herself being detained.
"Where am I going? I have no idea where I'm going," the 41-year-old artist asked the police in the clip below.
After the two men gave her directions as to where they were taking her, they confirmed that she was being arrested. "I'm under arrest for what?" she asked before requesting a lawyer and asking who else would be in the vehicle with her.
Before the end of the video, the police shut the doors on Minaj, who sat alone in the vehicle.
In another video Minaj shared on Saturday via her instagram, she recorded an incident in which she claimed "they took my bags before I could see them."
"They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane," she captioned the post. "Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal."
While the Barbz continue to seek answers about Minaj's arrest, she's kept them updated on X about the Manchester police conducting a search and causing a concert delay, suggesting that they're attempting to stop the show altogether.
"They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc," the "FTCU" rapper wrote in one pointed post.
She added that while Minaj plane was being held up, the pilot had pre-rolls on him and was allegedly upset about her Instagram post during the ordeal, asking her to delete it. Concerning the marijuana discovered on the pilot, while the substance is decriminalized in designated coffeeshops in the Netherlands, where Minaj will perform on June 2, cannabis is illegal to possess and distribute in Manchester.
The Manchester concert could have a longer delay and a possible cancellation if Minaj and the police are unable to find a resolution. Read more of her posts below.