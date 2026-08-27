Kanye West Seeks to Avoid Use of Antisemitic Social Media Posts in Discrimination Trial

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is looking to prevent his past antisemitic social media posts from being used as evidence in a discrimination trial later this year.

In court documents, first spotted by TMZ and reviewed by Complex, Ye argued that the posts have nothing to do with the trial. The filing also provided a 919-page report detailing the alleged posts that would be used, which included an Instagram photo of a Nazi robe, with the caption “Outfit of the day,” and X posts that read, “I’m a Nazi,” “I love Hitler. Now what bitches,” and “I used to fuck employees in my office.”

The posts at issue come not only from Ye, but also former Ye employees YesJulz and Milo Yiannopoulos, as well as other third-party and media accounts. Ye’s attorneys argue that the posts should not be included for, among other reasons, the fact that some cannot be authenticated, and that others were posted either before or after the plaintiff’s “alleged employment.”

Benjamin Provo, a former security guard at the now defunct Donda Academy, filed a lawsuit against Ye in 2024, accusing the rapper of discriminating against the school’s Black employees.

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit claims. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”