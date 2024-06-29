Megan Thee Stallion Scores Unreleased Pimp C Verse for "Paper Together," Fans React

Megan Thee Stallion secured an unreleased Pimp C verse for a song on her new album, and fans are celebrating the huge moment.

On Friday, the Houston Hottie released her new album Megan, and she has a song titled “Paper Together” that features UGK and Juicy J. The late Pimp C makes an appearance on the song, adding in his trademark flair and smoothness.

“A young, yellow bitch'll rip your stable / You gotta keep the bitch on a long cable / I used to cut cheese up on the table / But now I sell dope on a record label / I keep my loud one on the track / To break that trick and bring the money back,” Pimp raps on the song.

Fans have been celebrating the song on social media, with many praising Meg and demanding that she finally get the credit she deserves.

“Y’all are not talking enough about Meg having an unreleased Pimp C verse on Paper Together but of course,” one person tweeted. “Once again, the Southern Girls are the only ones that get the gravity of the situation. Like sister is really going bar for bar with UGK.”

Another wrote, “Megan the stallion has an entire UGK collab with an unreleased pimp c verse. man that’s real hip-hop.”