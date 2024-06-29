Megan Thee Stallion Scores Unreleased Pimp C Verse for "Paper Together," Fans React

Meg once told Complex she told her mother to play Pimp C whenever she drove her around.

Jun 29, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion in a black sparkly dress and Bun B wearing a red cap and sunglasses
Megan Thee Stallion in a black sparkly dress and Bun B wearing a red cap and sunglasses

Megan Thee Stallion secured an unreleased Pimp C verse for a song on her new album, and fans are celebrating the huge moment. 

On Friday, the Houston Hottie released her new album Megan, and she has a song titled “Paper Together” that features UGK and Juicy J. The late Pimp C makes an appearance on the song, adding in his trademark flair and smoothness.

“A young, yellow bitch'll rip your stable / You gotta keep the bitch on a long cable / I used to cut cheese up on the table / But now I sell dope on a record label / I keep my loud one on the track / To break that trick and bring the money back,” Pimp raps on the song.

Fans have been celebrating the song on social media, with many praising Meg and demanding that she finally get the credit she deserves.

“Y’all are not talking enough about Meg having an unreleased Pimp C verse on Paper Together but of course,” one person tweeted. “Once again, the Southern Girls are the only ones that get the gravity of the situation. Like sister is really going bar for bar with UGK.”

Another wrote, “Megan the stallion has an entire UGK collab with an unreleased pimp c verse. man that’s real hip-hop.”

y’all are not talking enough about Meg having an unreleased Pimp C verse on Paper Together but of course. Once again, the Southern Girls are the only ones that get the gravity of the situation. Like sister is really going bar for bar with UGK. 😮‍💨

— C. (@cecondnature) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @cecondnature

megan the stallion has an entire UGK collab with an unreleased pimp c verse.

man that’s real hip-hop.

— koach k (@smurfresh) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @smurfresh

Meg was ecstatic that she got the verse when she announced the tracklist for her new album earlier this month. “Likeeee I got Pimp anddd Bunnn on a song stop playing w(ith) me,” she said.

Back in 2019, Pimp C’s widow Chinara Butler congratulated Meg for signing with Roc Nation and promised she would give the rapper a few of Pimp’s unreleased verses. In an interview with Complex, Meg revealed how much of a fan she is of the legendary UGK member. 

“I would get in the car and my mama would be playing Pimp C. I would get in the car every day after school and be like, ‘Mama, put on that Pimp,’” she said. “So I took it into being grown now, just still bumping him. He just made me feel so cool as a kid. I didn’t even understand what he was saying, but I knew it just felt good. I wish he was alive because I wish I could have met him.”

Check out more reactions to Meg getting a Pimp C for her album below.

Megan Thee Stallion got blessed with a UGK feature and an unreleased Pimp C verse 📈 pic.twitter.com/BMLipVUtwo

— AuxGod (@AuxGod_) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @AuxGod_

An unreleased Pimp C verse
A Teena Marie Sample
A JJK sample and clearance to use names
Radio hits, twerk anthems, heartfelt tracks, versatile sounds, rapping in different languages, a complete body of work!
You are the chosen one, @theestallion! #MEGAN

— Jason Weintraub (@JRtheWriter) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @JRtheWriter

SHE MADE THE WHOLE SONG AROUND HIS VERSE! 😭

PLEASE MEGAN I WILL CRY
THE BEAT, PIMP C, BUN B, YOUNG TINA SNOW pic.twitter.com/My5J9aKDiH

— 🥀༒S̴O̴U̴T̴H̴S̴I̴D̴E̴ ̴R̴O̴Y̴A̴L̴T̴Y̴༒🥀 (@Angry_Misfit) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @Angry_Misfit

WAITTT megan getting an unreleased verse from pimp c for paper together… oh she’s taking it pic.twitter.com/9pmRS19wxI

— papi bones (@echolaliass) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @echolaliass

Pimp C aka SWEET JONES @theestallion baby u got a Pimp C verse on yo album bro…U GOT A UGK feature on yo album #Megan pic.twitter.com/qsOiGtxtaa

— 𝐄$𝐓𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐃 (@ESTEVANTHEGOD) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @ESTEVANTHEGOD

Megan finally got to use one of those Pimp C verses that his wife set aside for her 😭🥹 so glad she’s able to do this as an independent artist #Megan

— Lyric ✨ (@LyricWrestling) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @LyricWrestling

Whew damn. Megan, Pimp C and Bun B on Juicy J production seems like a crime. Paper Together is that ONE. Song goes INSANE.

— Mr. Morale ✊🏾✊🏾 (@WilliamRichJr) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @WilliamRichJr
Megan Thee StallionCollaborationSocial Media

Latest in Music