Megan Thee Stallion received an apology from Shannon Sharpe.
The “Hiss” rapper sat down with Club Shay Shay host where he made amends before they got into their conversation.
“Meg, before we go any further, I want to apologize to you personally,” he said around the 1:49 minute mark. “I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you—I didn’t know if that was going to be possible. But I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you because I … told a joke and I said it in jest, but I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it. So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say, as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize.”
Towards the end of his apology, Megan put her hands over her heart, and said, “I appreciate that. Thank you.”
The two then proceeded to try some of Sharpe’s cognac, Shay by Le Portier. “Anytime someone comes on the show, we have to toast, because you been amazing and you have an amazing career going forward,” he added.
Sharpe made NSFW comments about Meg back in November to his Nightcap podcast co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. When Ochocinco brought up Meg’s “Stallion” moniker, Sharpe spoke at length about her body.
“I’d have her stretched out like a quarter to three,” Sharpe said. “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard, and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”
After receiving criticism, he apologized to Megan, telling Ocho, “If Meg had a problem with anything that I’ve said, let me take the time to say, I’m sorry. I apologize.”
“And we love you,” Ocho added.
Megan never responded to any of Sharpe’s comments. The Houston hottie did just release her latest album, Megan, which boasts features from UGK, GloRilla, and Victoria Monét.