Megan Thee Stallion received an apology from Shannon Sharpe.

The “Hiss” rapper sat down with Club Shay Shay host where he made amends before they got into their conversation.

“Meg, before we go any further, I want to apologize to you personally,” he said around the 1:49 minute mark. “I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you—I didn’t know if that was going to be possible. But I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you because I … told a joke and I said it in jest, but I believe the joke would have been just as funny had I left you out of it. So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say, as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize.”