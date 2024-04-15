G and Saweetie Appear to Be Going Strong in New Photo After Breakup Rumors

Regardless of breakup rumors, YG and Saweetie are locked in.
The couple put their love on full display in a new post on X, where the two appeared to be sitting in the back of a Rolls-Royce, and wore all-red fits. YG originally shared the flick, which Saweetie reposted, writing "My Pisces."
The pair kept it intimate during weekend one of Coachella, where they attended Neon Carnival, mingling among other celebrities like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In Jan., it was rumored that YG and the "Nani" artist had split, but the speculation was put to rest when Saweetie made a guest appearance during YG and Tyga's Rolling Loud California set. Onstage, Saweetie teasingly told YG to profess his love for her "louder" in front of 70,000 attendees.
The relationship marks Saweetie's second time publicly dating a rapper, as she was last in a relationship with Quavo from 2019 to 2021. With his ex-girlfriend, Catelyn Jennefer, YG has two daughters, Harmony, 8, and Vibe, 4, and previously dated singer Kehlani.
YG and Saweetie went public with their relationship last year, around the time that their "Birthday" collaboration with Tyga dropped. The three were slated to embark on a tour, named Str8 to the Klub, which was later cancelled.