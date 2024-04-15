G and Saweetie Appear to Be Going Strong in New Photo After Breakup Rumors

The relationship marks Saweetie's second time publicly dating a rapper, as she was last in a relationship with Quavo from 2019 to 2021. With his ex-girlfriend, Catelyn Jennefer, YG has two daughters, Harmony, 8, and Vibe, 4, and previously dated singer Kehlani.

YG and Saweetie went public with their relationship last year, around the time that their "Birthday" collaboration with Tyga dropped. The three were slated to embark on a tour, named Str8 to the Klub, which was later cancelled.