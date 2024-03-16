YG and Saweetie Publicly Profess Their Love During Rolling Loud Performance

Saweetie and YG squashed any and all doubts that the couple was going strong at Rolling Loud California on Friday night.

The two West Coast rappers, who began dating last year, put their love on full display at Hollywood Park in Inglewood during YG's set. During the performance, YG brought his boo onto the stage, introducing Saweetie as the "Queen of this West Coast shit." The Bay Area baddie then surprised the crowd by performing her 2019 hit "My Type."

"Muah, I'll see y'all later," Saweetie said after her performance.

"I love you, girl. With yo fine ass," YG responded.

YG then lovingly insisted that Saweetie return his affection, repeating "I love you, girl" twice before the "Richtivities" artist responded, "Rich n***as love pretty girls. I love you too, baby."