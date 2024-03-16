YG and Saweetie Publicly Profess Their Love During Rolling Loud Performance

Saweetie and YG squashed any and all doubts that the couple was going strong at Rolling Loud California on Friday night.
The two West Coast rappers, who began dating last year, put their love on full display at Hollywood Park in Inglewood during YG's set. During the performance, YG brought his boo onto the stage, introducing Saweetie as the "Queen of this West Coast shit." The Bay Area baddie then surprised the crowd by performing her 2019 hit "My Type."
"Muah, I'll see y'all later," Saweetie said after her performance.
"I love you, girl. With yo fine ass," YG responded.
YG then lovingly insisted that Saweetie return his affection, repeating "I love you, girl" twice before the "Richtivities" artist responded, "Rich n***as love pretty girls. I love you too, baby."
Saweetie appeared to be enjoying her time at the 10th anniversary of the music festival, where she also linked up with Sexyy Red backstage, who hilariously covered SZA's part on "Rich Baby Daddy” during her Rolling Loud set.
Saweetie and YG last linked up on the Tyga-assisted "Birthday," which came months before allegations that the two called it quits. YG responded to the rumors in January with a throwback Instagram video of him and Saweetie attending the Renaissance World Tour while Beyoncé performed "Drunk in Love."
Now there’s no doubt the couple is still together, so we could anticipate seeing a more affectionate side to Saweetie on her debut album, slated to drop this year.