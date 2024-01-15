YG and Saweetie Have Reportedly Broken Up

YG and Saweetie have parted ways.

TMZ reports that the couple had an amicable split after dating for around seven months. Both parties think they work better as friends—and it appears that they aren’t looking to date anyone else, as their work schedules are quite busy.

The former couple fueled dating rumors last May when they went on a vacation together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they were photographed locking lips. However, this wasn’t the first time they were spotted together. After Saweetie attended YG’s birthday party in March, they were allegedly snuggling at Coachella in April, and then were seen again on a restaurant date that month.

Last July, the pair collaborated on Saweetie’s celebratory “Birthday” song with YG, days after announcing the trio’s Str8 to the Klub Tour, which was later canceled.

Prior to YG, Saweetie dated Quavo for at least a couple of years. In March 2021, she declared via X that she was "single."

While she didn’t direct the message at the Migos rapper, it was evident whom she was writing about. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

YG has had his own high-profile relationship, dating Kehlani for a few months from 2019 to 2020. The two ultimately broke up as well after Kehlani accused him of cheating.