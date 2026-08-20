Wyclef Jean Says Lauryn Hill 'Came for Blood' After Being Booed at the Apollo as a Teen

Wyclef Jean believes that Lauryn Hill being booed as a teen while performing at the Apollo Theater pushed her to become the R&B icon she is today.

The three-time Grammy winner was a guest on the latest episode of podcast Still 400, where he discussed his longtime collaborator with hosts Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

Around the 42-minute mark of the episode below, Wyclef reflected on being introduced by Hill to legendary musicians he wasn’t raised on, like Nina Simone and The Four Tops. He went on to call himself and Hill, who were teens at the time they met, “child prodigies.”

“We was just kids that love music, loved the energy and didn't think we was going to be famous because that was the last thing in our head,” he continued. “It was like I remember us saying we not going to do music, we going to be a movement.”