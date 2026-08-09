Lauryn Hill’s Inaugural Diaspora Calling! Festival Features Wyclef Jean, Erykah Badu and More

More than 35,000 fans gathered at the Milton Keynes National Bowl on Friday (August 7) as Lauryn Hill brought together an all-star lineup for Diaspora Calling!, a celebration of Black music, culture and the global African diaspora hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle. The landmark U.K. event featured performances from Hill, Wyclef Jean, Erykah Badu, YG Marley, Zion Marley, Giggs, Fireboy DML, Seun Kuti and The Compozers, along with DJ sets from DJ OBI and Michael Brun. One of the night’s biggest surprises came when Kano joined Giggs onstage for performances of “P’s & Q’s” and “Rudeboy.” Hill and Wyclef also marked the 30th anniversary of the Fugees’ landmark album The Score, revisiting classics including “Ready or Not” and “Fu-Gee-La.” The performance also spotlighted their solo catalogs, with Wyclef performing “911” while Hill delivered favorites such as “Ex-Factor,” “To Zion,” and “Doo Wop (That Thing),” the latter featuring a surprise appearance from Erykah Badu. With the exception of Pras Michel, the performance marked the Fugees’ first time performing in the UK.

YG Marley and Zion Marley also joined Hill and Wyclef onstage, adding another generational layer to a lineup built around musical legacy. YG performed his breakout hit “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” while Zion honored his grandfather Bob Marley with “Three Little Birds” before performing his own song, “Best of Me.”

Throughout the evening, Chappelle served as host, introducing performers and tying together a program that blended hip-hop, reggae, R&B, soul, Afrobeat and U.K. rap. Reflecting on the event, Hill said Diaspora Calling! represented a vision years in the making. “When we started, this was the mission from the beginning,” Hill said. “Sometimes you get off the path a little bit, but you have to reclaim that and get back on it. That was a big deal for us. I grew up with heroes who did that for me.” Badu’s set included fan favorites such as “On & On,” “Window Seat,” “Apple Tree” and “Back in the Day,” while Fireboy DML showcased Afrobeats’ continued global momentum. Seun Kuti brought the politically charged spirit of Afrobeat to the festival alongside The Compozers, who later joined Hill during the night’s closing performance.

Beyond the music, Diaspora Calling! expanded into a broader cultural experience featuring fashion, visual art, film and community programming. Los Angeles artist Lauren Halsey presented animated visuals connected to her Diaspora Calling! commission, while Denim Tears, Kids of Immigrants and Topicals were among the brands participating in the festival’s activations. A curated marketplace also highlighted diaspora-owned artists, designers and entrepreneurs. The event attracted an impressive list of backstage guests as well, including Gunna, Common, Rapsody, Tiwa Savage, Little Simz, Stonebwoy, Victony, Derek Chisora, Sabrina Elba, Tolu Coker, Zeze Millz and Foday Dumbuya.