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Latest Stories
Music
Wyclef Jean Says Lauryn Hill 'Came for Blood' After Being Booed at the Apollo as a Teen
Wyclef recalled how a 13-year-old Lauryn Hill was booed off the Apollo stage in 1987, but had a triumphant comeback as a member of The Fugees.
Jaelani Turner-Williams8 hours ago