Apollo Theater

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill attend the unveiling of artist Lauren Halsey's new CIRCA commission curated at Ms. Lauryn Hill at Piccadilly Lights on August 5, 2026 in London, England.
Music

Wyclef Jean Says Lauryn Hill 'Came for Blood' After Being Booed at the Apollo as a Teen

Wyclef recalled how a 13-year-old Lauryn Hill was booed off the Apollo stage in 1987, but had a triumphant comeback as a member of The Fugees.

Jaelani Turner-Williams8 hours ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App