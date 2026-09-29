Vince Staples Tells Critics That 'Albums Aren't Supposed to Be Perfect'

The Long Beach rapper saw backlash from fans when he couldn’t choose a favorite song from his catalog in an interview with TikToker FDffromthefuture.

Vince Staples went on his Apple Music show 5 on Fridays to criticize those who trash new albums without giving them a chance.

Vince Staples has some choice words for critics who seek perfection in every album they listen to. The Long Beach rapper gave a soapbox speech on the recent episode of 5 on Fridays, his weekly Apple Music radio show, where he equated critics to those with unhygienic wiping skills. "Albums aren't supposed to be perfect, you asshole. You're not perfect... You wipe your butt like everybody else, pal," Staples said. “And we know you don’t have the Wet Wipes. We know you don’t have the bidet.”

"You get on the internet with your shitty butt and you talk poorly about people's creative choices. It's not nice of you to do so," he added. “We will never talk about that streak you have going up the crack of your ass because you don’t have a pack of the Wet Wipes.” “Wipe your ass before you talk about people’s albums,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, Staples got into a debate with fans on X who were upset that he didn’t choose a favorite song from his catalog during an interview with FDffromthefuture. When asked to do so, Staples declined, remarking, “Shit, I don’t know, man. One of ‘em. Whatever one got the most streams.”

In response to those that felt that he should feel grateful for having a music career, Staples held a one-day burger pop-up in Los Angeles, referencing his comment about fast food employees who don’t “have a favorite burger when they flip them at McDonald’s.”