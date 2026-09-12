Music

Vince Staples Announces Burger Pop-Up In Response to Criticisms of His Attitude Toward His Music

The 'Cry Baby' rapper previously compared having a favorite personal song to fast food employees who don't have a "favorite burger."

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Vince Staples performs during All Points East at Victoria Park on August 28, 2026 in London, England.
Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Vince Staples has referenced his “favorite burger” quip with an upcoming free burger pop-up in Los Angeles this weekend.

Last week, the Cry Baby rapper was under fire for being seemingly dismissive in an interview when asked about a favorite song of his. “Shit, I don’t know, man. One of ‘em,” Staples replied. “Whatever one got the most streams,” Staples replied to TikToker FDffromthefuture.

The Long Beach artist added that he has “too many songs” before comparing his job to fast food employees who don’t “have a favorite burger when they flip them at McDonald’s.”

The remark offended some of Staples’ fans who felt should be more appreciative of his career and following. Before interacting with some that thought the comment was in poor taste, he retweeted the video and wrote, “My bad I was enjoying myself next time I’ll pick a burger for you hoe ass n****s.”

Staples is now hosting a free burger pop-up event in Los Angeles beginning 12 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

“Favorite song? Favorite burger?! Come get a handmade burger from me, Vince Staples, at the Vince Staples Cryburger Pop Up,” the Instagram caption reads. “No favoritism, all burgers made with the same love and care. I know what you’re thinking, ‘But Vince, a burger costs WAY more than a song.’ Not here it doesn’t, because the first 100 customers will get a FREE burger.”

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