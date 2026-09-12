Vince Staples Announces Burger Pop-Up In Response to Criticisms of His Attitude Toward His Music

Vince Staples has referenced his “favorite burger” quip with an upcoming free burger pop-up in Los Angeles this weekend.

Last week, the Cry Baby rapper was under fire for being seemingly dismissive in an interview when asked about a favorite song of his. “Shit, I don’t know, man. One of ‘em,” Staples replied. “Whatever one got the most streams,” Staples replied to TikToker FDffromthefuture.

The Long Beach artist added that he has “too many songs” before comparing his job to fast food employees who don’t “have a favorite burger when they flip them at McDonald’s.”

The remark offended some of Staples’ fans who felt should be more appreciative of his career and following. Before interacting with some that thought the comment was in poor taste, he retweeted the video and wrote, “My bad I was enjoying myself next time I’ll pick a burger for you hoe ass n****s.”